James Bond: Billie Eilish’s No Time to Die Theme Song Will Be Released Thursday

We’re getting closer and closer to the release of No Time to Die, the twenty-fifth installment in the James Bond film franchise. The film already has quite a lot of hype around it, as audiences are eager to see how Daniel Craig’s final outing as the character comes together. If that wasn’t enough, No Time to Die is set to feature an epic theme song from Billie Eilish — and it looks like we won’t have to wait long to hear it. On Wednesday, Eilish’s official Twitter account revealed that her “No Time to Die” theme will be released on Thursday, February 13th, at 4pm PT. This was accompanied by a brief teaser of instrumental music with the No Time to Die logo.

The theme song for the 25th @007 film, written and performed by Billie, is titled “No Time To Die” and will be released globally tomorrow at 4pm PT. #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/5QU9a3FPM0 — billie eilish (@billieeilish) February 12, 2020

Eilish was first announced to be involved with the No Time to Die theme song last month, making the eighteen-year-old singer the youngest person to write and perform a Bond theme.

“I guess it’s a ballad,” Eilish confirmed to Access Hollywood during the Oscars red carpet last weekend.

Eilish being brought on the No Time to Die theme definitely ties in with the film’s modern goals and sensibility, with Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge helping co-write the film’s script.

“There’s been a lot of talk about whether or not [the Bond franchise] is relevant now because of who he is and the way he treats women,” Waller-Bridge explained in a previous interview. “I think that’s bollocks. I think he’s absolutely relevant now. It has just got to grow. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn’t have to. He needs to be true to this character.”

“When I saw his Bond for the first time, there was a wryness to his performance that I really loved,” Waller-Bridge added. “So, I was really excited about writing dialogue for him. I mean, the script was there. It’s already there. I think it’s unfair to say that I’m writing the script.”

The cast of No Time to Die will also include Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, Rami Malek, and Ralph Fiennes.

No Time to Die is set to be released on April 10th.

