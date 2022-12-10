Warner Bros. Discovery and their newly minted DC Studios arm seem like they're all over the place with their plans for the franchise, and this week things got even more confusing. Henry Cavill seemed to be set to lead another Superman movie after his appearance at the end of Black Adam, with writers pitching a Man of Steel sequel. Fans were really excited to see the actor finally get a sequel to his hit film and every thing was looking bright for the future of the DC Universe. That is until a new report revealed that Cavill's Superman sequel might be scrapped in favor of James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for the future of the DCU. Gunn took to Twitter to confirm and debunk parts of the report, and today he celebrated the very first Superman movie that starred Christopher Reeves. One fan asked the DC Studios co-CEO if fans were going to see Superman again and Gunn had a great response. Gunn also used this time to debunk the rumors of him being in a feud with Cavill. You can check the interactions out below.

"Hey James, please tell us if we are gonna see a Superman? We've been starved of the greatest comic book character on the big screen for ages!" Gunn replied revealing that the Man of Steel would be a priority going forward. "Yes of course. Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority."

Yes of course. Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 10, 2022

So weird. You seemed so plugged in! Anyway, I just had forty people reach out to me to say you just got kicked out of your Mom’s basement. So sorry, man. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 10, 2022

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

