James Gunn Is Loving this Invisible Man and Guardians of the Galaxy Mash-up Poster

Despite previously banning jokes of this nature, James Gunn got a sensible chuckle from a fan edit of the poster for the new film The Invisible Man. A fan art page created a version of the poster where star Elisabeth Moss stares ahead and instead of a creepy hand print on a foggy shower window being behind her it’s none other than Drax munching on a snack. This joke stems from Avengers: Infinity War where Drax stands very still and makes the case for being invisible thanks to how little he is moving. Though Gunn has previously noted the joke had previously run its course, it seems to have found new life.

“No more Drax invisibility jokes on this page please,” Gunn previously wrote on Instagram after a fan made a reference to the gag. “We’ve reached the 10k limit.”

Drax himself Dave Bautista compared fans still using the joke to those that repeated lines from Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat long after the movie featuring the character had come and gone.

“I feel like all the people who comment every time I post a pic of myself ‘I don’t see anyone! You’re standing so still you’re invisible’ are still doing Borat impersonations and thinking how funny and witty they must seem,” Bautista previously wrote. “I never thought I’d miss the ‘sensitive nipples’ comments!”

Bautista previously broke down the practicalities of Drax’s “invisibly skill” with the actor indicating that Drax could remain invisible for as long as Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn wanted him to.

“There’s no telling how long Drax can stay invisible.” Bautista said. “But I have to say, James Gunn wrote that whole bit. It came from his twisted, sick imagination. So I have to say Drax could stay invisible as long as James Gunn wanted him to stay invisible.”

It will be a little while before Bautista and Gunn reunite on the set of the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie, with the director also revealing earlier that he won’t start filming for a year or so” on the highly anticipated Vol. 3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date.

As for The Invisible Man, he’s finding all kinds of success despite no one being able to see him. The new film from Blumhouse and Saw co-creator Leigh Whannell has crossed the $100 million worldwide off a $7 million production budget.