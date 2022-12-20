James Gunn Breaks Silence After Justice League Star Ray Fisher Insults New DC Chief

Hours after Ray Fisher directly tweeted James Gunn regarding old tweets the latter made seemingly in support of controversial filmmaker Joss Whedon, the newly minted DC Studios executive responded to the actor. While Fisher called out Gunn's now-deleted tweets that backed the stance of Alan Tudyk, who was supporting Whedon, Gunn revealed he has his account set up to automatically delete tweets "every few months."

"ALL my tweets automatically delete every few months, Ray, it has nothing to do with my tweets to you," Gunn said Monday evening.

ALL my tweets automatically delete every few months, Ray, it has nothing to do with my tweets to you. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 20, 2022

Earlier in the day, Fisher shared screenshots of the aforementioned tweets, suggesting Gunn got his job because he refused "to apologize for toxic behavior."

"The way [James Gunn] uses fake grace on Twitter is really funny," Fisher tweeted Monday afternoon. "Him going to bat for Joss Whedon, pseudo-apologizing for it, and then deleting it immediately before taking his new DC job is not. Refusing to apologize for toxic behavior seems to be a job requirement for WB/DC."

Will the DC Universe reboot?

Given Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, and Gal Gadot are all seemingly done with their respective Justice League roles, it would seem as if the likes of Fisher, Ezra Miller, and Jason Momoa will also be done as Cyborg, The Flash, and Aquaman, though that much has yet to be confirmed.

"One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least," Gunn wrote to Instagram. "Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind. No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we've been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions. We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us. But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC."