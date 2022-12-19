Wonder Woman: James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot Exit Rumors

The future of DC's movies, television shows, and more has been in a new territory, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are steering the ship at DC Studios. After news broke last week that Gunn will be writing a new reboot of Superman, which will not be starring previous Superman actor Henry Cavill. This, combined with speculation that Jason Momoa could ultimately be done as Aquaman after next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — but could potentially return to the DC Universe as the alien bounty hunter Lobo, has led to some speculation about whether or not other existing actors in the franchise will be exiting. One prevailing theory has been that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman might join that club, especially after the news that Patty Jenkins' incarnation of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward.

In a comment on his Instagram on Monday, Gunn indicated that Gadot might not be exiting, telling a fan who suggested that she and Cavill are both exiting that "I'm not sure where you're getting that we 'booted' Gal." Some are also interpreting his comment to mean that Gadot might have walked away from the role after Jenkins' film was no longer in the works, but we'll have to wait and see if that's the case.

Will Gal Gadot still be Wonder Woman?

Gadot's social media posts definitely haven't helped this ambiguity, with her writing on Instagram just days before Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 exit that she's excited for the character's "next chapter."

"On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman," Gadot wrote. "I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I'm still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you."

Will the DC Universe reboot?

As Gunn has hinted on social media amid the rumors, the plan going forward is to tell a cohesive story servicing the DC characters — but that the decisions made to get there "are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way."

"One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least," Gunn wrote to Instagram. "Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind. No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we've been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions. We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us. But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC."

