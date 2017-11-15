WarnerMedia Concludes Investigation into Joss Whedon's Justice League Shoot

✖

It looks like WarnerMedia's investigation into Joss Whedon's Justice League has reached its conclusion. According to trade reports Friday night, the studio has distributed a statement revealing the investigation into the filmmaker's alleged misconduct on set has wrapped up and remedial action has been taken. Those exact actions were not immediately available.

"WarnerMedia's investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken," a statement obtained by Variety reads.

Shortly after the news broke, Justice League star Ray Fisher — the actor responsible for launching the investigation in the first place — offered his comments on the matter. He also shared a statement the studio directly sent him Friday night, reading "WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for its employees and partners."

- And this statement (which truly belongs to ALL who participated in the investigation): “WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for it’s employees and partners.” 2/3 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 12, 2020

According to Fisher, some of the actions the studio has taken have already been made public, whereas others are "still to come."

The investigation was first launched earlier after Fisher suggested Whedon made racially-charged decisions after taking over Justice League from Zack Snyder. Whedon and his team categorically denied the claims.

“The individual who offered this statement acknowledged that this was just something that he had heard from someone else and accepted as truth, when in fact simple research would prove that it was false," Whedon's statement read. "As is standard on almost all films, there were numerous people involved with mixing the final product on this film, including the editor, special effects person, composer, etc., with the senior colorist responsible for the final version’s tone, colors, and mood."

It added, "This process was further complicated by the fact that Zack shot on film, while Joss shot on digital, which required the team, led by the same senior colorist who has worked on previous films for Zack, to reconcile the two."

Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.

Cover photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic