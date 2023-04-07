James Gunn Reveals Hilarious Origin of New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Poster

Marvel Studios is getting ready to release their next big film with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it seems that marketing for the project is ramping up. With tickets recently going on sale, Marvel Studios has been releasing a bunch of TV spots, posters, interviews, and even the final Awesome Mix soundtrack for the film. Some of the posters have been talked about a lot on social media, but none of them have been explained as to how they tie into the film other than what we see. In a new post on Twitter, director James Gunn revealed the hilarious story behind the Real D Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 poster that was released. You can check out his post below.

"When I was finishing an early draft of #GotGVol3 years ago I did this little doodle on a script page & texted a photo to Kevin Feige," Gunn wrote on Twitter. "Years later these talented souls turned it into a poster."

When I was finishing an early draft of #GotGVol3 years ago I did this little doodle on a script page & texted a photo to Kevin Feige. Years later these talented souls turned it into a poster. https://t.co/JCRmaFlpcG pic.twitter.com/Sw44esV9xT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 7, 2023

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians"

What is director James Gunn Doing Next?

James Gunn is officially announced that he is directing the next Superman movie, Superman: Legacy which will hit theaters on July 11th, 2025. Gunn and Safran recently took over as the co-CEOs of DC Studios last year and when the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery leadership, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in May 5th!

Are you excited for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!