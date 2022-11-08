James Gunn Joins Mastodon As Twitter Exodus Continues

James Gunn made his first post on Mastodon today. With Twitter in a bit of an upheaval over the decisions made by the current CEO Elon Musk. Haphazard changes to the app itself and curious management edicts like firing numbers of key staff have led some of the platform's most frequent users to call it quits. The DC Comics head said, "Glad to be here" as he entered the pachyderm-themed platform. While Gunn isn't probably going to completely abstain from Twitter usage, he went through the trouble of making a Mastodon account. A lot of other people on your timeline probably did the same just in case. But, the contents of his first message might be the most thrilling for DC Comics fans as he posted a picture of Lobo. So, the days of Twitter trickle onward.

What Does Mastodon Do Exactly?

Much like Twitter, the ability to share posts. But, with the added quirk of them being sorted into various buckets of interests instead of a fee-for-all. "Mastodon provides you with a unique possibility of managing your audience without middlemen. Mastodon deployed on your own infrastructure allows you to follow and be followed from any other Mastodon server online and is under no one's control but yours," the company said.

https://mobile.twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1590021005212549120

"You know best what you want to see on your home feed. No algorithms or ads to waste your time. Follow anyone across any Mastodon server from a single account and receive their posts in chronological order, and make your corner of the internet a little more like you."

Changes Ahead for Twitter Blue

"Starting today, we're adding great new features to Twitter Blue, and have more on the way soon. Get Twitter Blue for $7.99/ month if you sign up now. Blue Checkmark: Power to the people: Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow."

"Coming soon…. Half the ads & much better ones: Since you're supporting Twitter in the battle against the bots, we're going to reward you with half the ads and make them twice as relevant. Post longer videos: You'll finally be able to post longer videos to Twitter. Priority ranking for quality content: Your content will get priority ranking in replies, mentions and search. This helps lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots. Availability: Twitter Blue with verification is currently available on iOS in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK."

