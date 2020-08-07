Superworld: Ozark's Jason Bateman Directing New Superhero Movie

✖

Jason Bateman is adding another film to his directorial slate. The Ozark star is teaming with long-time collaborator Mark Perez to bring Superworld to live-action, a film adaptation of a novel by Gus Krieger where everyone on the planet has superpowers; everyone, that is, except white-collar worker Ignatius Lohman. Superworld was first released earlier this year as an audiobook from Audible.

Bateman is expected to direct and produce the film under his Aggregate banner while Perez will write the script, per a new report from THR. The pair last worked together on the star-studded Game Night comedy. The two are also teaming together on an untitled Netflix comedy that currently was John Cena attached. Bateman's also expected to direct and produce that movie. He's also directing Here Comes the Flood, a heist movie for Netflix written by long-time X-Men producer Simon Kinberg.

Warner Brothers is the studio to option the novel and bring Bateman and Perez on board.

At one point, Bateman was also set to direct in a Clue remake starring Ryan Reynolds, though he eventually dropped out due to scheduling conflicts in relation to the third season of Ozark, now streaming on Netflix.

“[Clue is] something that we were getting very close to starting, but as it turned out something of that size takes much, much longer to do than what the seasonal hiatus was able to accommodate," Bateman told Collider earlier this year. It would have pushed back the start of this season too far. So unfortunately I had to step off of that.”

The Clue reboot was written by frequent Reynolds collaborators Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, both who've previously teased the movie could carry an R-rated tone.

"It will have elements of [the original movie], but it’s important that we don’t try and just rehash it. We want to build on it. We want to take some of what makes it fun and funny, but then we want to do our own thing. It’s about finding that balance. Hopefully we don’t upset the Clue-hounds because there are a lot of them apparently. We didn’t realize this until we signed up."

Superworld has yet to set a release date.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.