Jimmy Kimmel Slams Michael Bay’s Meltdown

By now, most of the Internet has heard about Transformers: Age Of Extinction director Michael Bay's meltdown, where he lost his place on a teleprompter and stormed off stage during the middle of a Samsung presentation at CES. While the incident might have left Samsung executive Joe Stinziano bewildered initially, it's actually wound up providing Samsung with much more exposure than if Bay had stuck around for the entire presentation. During Tuesday night's Jimmy Kimmel Show, Kimmel planed the infamous video, before poking some fun at Michael Bay. Kimmel said, "To be fair, Michael Bay had never actually read a script before that. So he got confused when the teleprompter didn't turn into a robot." Kimmel added, "If Michael Bay doesn't stare directly into a computer simulated explosion every ten seconds, he loses focus and shuts down immediately. So that's why he should never agree to do anything ever." Transformers: Age Of Extinction is set to be released in movie theaters on June 27, 2014.