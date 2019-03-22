New ‘John Wick 3’ Poster Released

With only a matter of months until John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum hits theaters, more and more details about the threequel are starting to come to light — including a pretty awesome poster. A new one-sheet for the upcoming threequel has been officially released following the recent trailer release. The poster, which you can check out below, showcases the titular assassin (played by Keanu Reeves) standing in front of a sunset-hued background.

Joining Reeves in the film are franchise stars Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Laurence Fishburne, as well as new characters played by Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, and Jason Mantzoukas. The film follows John Wick as he’s on the run from the league of assassins, with seemingly everyone in the world out to get him.

“The first part of the film is John Wick escaping New York and trying to line up the assets he’ll need to find a way out of the problem he’s in,” director Chad Stahelski said in an interview late last year.

And while Chapter 3 might be assumed to be the final installment in the franchise, it sounds like more high-octane action could easily be in store.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” Stahelski added. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 is set to hit theaters on May 17th.