John Wick 4: New Look at Keanu Reeves Revealed

Lionsgate is getting ready to release the fourth John Wick film and fans are super excited to see what happens to the fan favorite character next. John Wick: Chapter 4 has already dropped a new trailer that showed off so many new things including the first look at IT star Bill Skarsgard's introduction to the franchise. Not much is known about the sequel other than what we've seen in the trailer, but it's sure to be a wild ride. Entertainment Weekly released a new look at John Wick 4 today, and it shows Keanu Reeves getting into a scuffle with an antagonist in the film. You can check it out below!

"Don't trouble us with the details," the magazine wrote. "It's Keanu Reeves, right? In several bone-crunching sequences that lean less on CGI than on the satisfying mechanics of hand-to-hand combat and expert stunt choreography? That's really all we need to hear. (Ian McShane's in it too? Fine.)"

"I should be going to Berlin within another couple of months or so," Fishburne told Collider, while promoting his new film The Ice Road. "I read the script. It's really, really cool. As much as it's the same world as the other three films, it's just deeper. It's much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin. And the relationship that he has with one character in particular who I think Mr. Watanabe is playing...is really the heart and soul of it."

(Photo: Entertainment Weekly)

"I'm actually not involved in four and five," creator Derek Kolstad previously told Collider. "No. At a certain stage of the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I'm still close with Chad [Stahelski], still close with Dave [Leitch], and I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm excited to see."

The John Wick franchise is also getting a TV expansion in the form of the spinoff series The Continental, which follows the infamous assassins world hotel. There's also another spinoff called Ballerina that will star Ana De Armas with Reeves expected to appear in some shape or form.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently scheduled to hit theatres on March 24, 2023.

What did you think about the new look? Are you excited to see the next installment of the franchise? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!