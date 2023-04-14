John Wick: Chapter 4 Blu-ray Pre-Orders: 4K, Collector's Editions, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you were blown away by the action scenes that Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski cooked up for John Wick: Chapter 4, you might be interested in adding the 4K Blu-ray to your collection. As has been the case with John Wick films, there are numerous Blu-ray options for collectors with each new release, and that will likely be the case for John Wick 4. The first options out of the gate include limited edition sets from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target, and pre-orders are live now.

Walmart has revealed that their exclusive 4K UHD edition includes a Marquis pin, 6 collector cards, a custom map of Paris, hotel key card and themed folder from the Osaka Continental Japan, and a Comic-Con poster in a set that you can pre-order here for $39.96. Walmart also has a Blu-ray SteelBook edition with a fantastic design that you can grab here for $24.96 (includes character cards). Walmart lists the ship date as November 2nd/3rd, which may or may not hold up as an official release date for the movie on home video.

Details on the Amazon edition have been updated and reveal that it will include a bonus disc with 20 minutes of exclusive content in addition to the alternate cover pictured above. The description for this content is as follows:

"Over four films, the John Wick universe has expanded from a story of a man trying to avenge his dog to a massive world full of international intrigue and assassins. In this 20 minute exclusive, learn about the massive creative process that brings forth the many new locations and players that enter into the fray. Director Chad Stahelski joins Cast and Crew to guide fans through his creative process and tribulations that have culminated in this epic fourth installment. From the high rises of Osaka, to the chateaus of France, allies and enemies alike characterize this one of a kind cinematic experience. We meet Wick's ally Akira, played by legendary J-pop star Rina Sawayama, and discover the extensive training she had to go through to bring this unique character to life. Then, the foes of Wick, like Bill Skarsgard's Marquis, set killer obstacles and an unforgettable final duel."

At the time of writing you can pre-order the Amazon version here for $42.99. Another discount is likely in pre-order, and anyone that buys it early will automatically get the lowest price.

The 4K Blu-ray SteelBook edition of John Wick: Chapter 4 is a Best Buy exclusive that you can pre-order here for $31.99. It features artwork of John Wick and Caine in blood red.

Finally, you pre-order the Target exclusive Blu-ray here for $22.99 with the dog-focused cover that they have released for previous installments. If you aren't interested in the physical edition extras, you can pre-order the standard John Wick: Chapter 4 Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital editions here on Amazon.

With the price on his head ever increasing, legendary hit man John Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin.

Chad Stahelski directed John Wick: Chapter 4 from a screenplay written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now playing in theaters.