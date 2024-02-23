John Wick Movies Leaving Netflix for New Streaming Home

The John Wick franchise is making a move next month, as the acclaimed action film series once again changes streaming homes. While the recently released John Wick: Chapter 4 is only available to stream on Starz, the first three films in the Keanu Reeves saga have been streaming on Netflix. Unfortunately, that will change at the end of next month, as all three movies will leave the streamer. The good news is that they'll be heading directly to another major service.

Netflix recently revealed the list of films and TV shows leaving the service in March, and all three John Wick movies currently on the streamer were on that list. The John Wick films are set to depart on March 30th. On Thursday, Peacock shared its list of titles being added in the month of March, and those same three John Wick movies are heading to NBCUniversal's streaming service on March 31st, one day after leaving Netflix.

The John Wick films will be a great addition to Peacock's lineup, but they're far from the only titles hitting the service in March. In fact, March 1st will see a ton of new movies added to Peacock, including The Hunger Games, Back to the Future, and all eight Harry Potter films. You can check out the full list of Peeacock's March 1st arrivals below!

Coming Soon to Peacock

