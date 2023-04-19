Joker: Folie a Deux Fan Art Shows Off Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn Costume

DC Studios may be rebooting their main universes with James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm as co-CEOs, but they're also still producing films outside of the main DC Universe called DC Elseworlds. One of those films just happens to be Joker: Folie a Deux, which just finished filming fairly recently. Lady Gaga is playing Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie a Deux, and we got our first look at her as the character via set photos. We probably won't see another look at her as Harley Quinn until we get closer to the film's release date, but one artist has created a cool work of art based on one of her costumes. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Youssef_Defenshi created a new design for Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn that is based on set photos that were previously released. In the fan art, Lady Gaga wields a gun while wearing one of the costumes we've already seen.

You can check out the fan art below.

Who is Directing the Joker Sequel?

The film is being helmed by Todd Phillips and will bring back Phoenix with Lady Gaga expected to join the cast as Harley Quinn. Phillips has been in the news of late after his name popped up in reports suggesting he was a filmmaker Warners was interested in having potentially lead DC Films. At one point, the director did admit he pitched an entire "dark" label to DC bosses, though that's never come to fruition — yet.

"When I pitched them 'Joker,' it wasn't a movie, it was, let's do a whole label," Phillips said in 2019. "They shut that down quickly and I get it. Who am I to walk in and start a label at a film studio? But they said, let's do this one."

He added, "Here's the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we're sitting at dinner and they're saying, 'So, have you thought about…?' But, talking about contracts, there's not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we've never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best."

What is Joker: Folie a Deux about?

Joker: Folie a Deux will be a musical that follows the twisted romance between Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck / Joker and Gaga's Harley Quinn, with a lot of the film reportedly taking place within Arkham Asylum. The film will also feature appearances from Zazie Beetz, Brendon Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland.

Joker: Folie a Deux will hit theaters on October 4, 2024!

