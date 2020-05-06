Directors Harry Elfont, Deborah Kaplan, and More Join Josie and the Pussycats Quarantine Watch Party

✖

It is Josie and the Pussycats movie night with Quarantine Watch Party this Thursday! With the Quarantine Watch Party growing in numbers, guests, and voice, we're taking things in a bit of a different direction! Rather than looking at a recent box office blockbuster, Josie and the Pussycats marks an underappreciated movie at the time of its release -- almost twenty years ago -- which has now gone on to be a cult classic. Now, ComicBook.com is proud to announce that the film's writer-directors Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan will be playing host to a unified viewing experience of Josie and the Pussycats. The event will rally special guests from the movie to social media where photos, videos, and behind-the-scenes facts are eligible to be revealed!

The film may not have been a box office smash, but it has gone on to become a cult classic, with anniversary screenings and even a concert in recent years that brought Letter to Cleo's Kay Hanley (who provided Josie's singing voice) to an Alamo Drafthouse cinema for an epic night. More recently, it inspired Josie and the Podcats, a six-episode podcast that tracks the history of the development, production, release, and legacy of the movie.

The best experience will come from following filmmakers Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan on Twitter, along with host Russ Burlingame and Quarantine Watch Party creator Brandon Davis for updates relevant to the respective point in the in film in real time! You'll also want to stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more announcements, as there may be some surprise entries to the Quarantine Watch Party who you won't want to miss!

How to Join the Josie and the Pussycats Quarantine Watch Party

What: Josie and the Pussycats Quarantine Watch Party

Josie and the Pussycats Quarantine Watch Party When: Thursday, May 7, 2020

Thursday, May 7, 2020 Time: 9:00 pm ET, 6:00 pm PT

9:00 pm ET, 6:00 pm PT Follow Online: #QuarantineWatchParty and #JosieAndThePussycats on Twitter and Instagram

How does Quarantine Watch Party work?

It's easy! At 9pm ET (6pm PT), everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party events presses play on their respective editions of Josie and the Pussycats – be it a digital download, a VHS or DVD copy, or online stream. Then, viewers hop on Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #JosieAndThePussycats with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups!

Late to the Party? That's okay! With the film starting at 9pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 9:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 9:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

Josie & the Pussycats Cosplay

Want to cosplay for Wednesday night's event? Dress up, snap a pic, and share it on social media with #QuarantineWatchParty in your post for a chance to be shared on ComicBook.com's official Twitter and Instagram accounts!

The past month has been loaded with special guests for Quarantine Watch Party events. The casts and directors of films including Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame (both of which came with epic MCU reveals), Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians Vol. 2, Doctor Strange, Bloodshot, Birds of Prey, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Deadpool, and more have participated, showing off awesome behind-the-scenes looks (especially in the case of Shazam!) and offering plenty of exclusive filmmaker details (like the insights from the brilliant mind of Derrickson). Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy came with now only some fun reveals about the 2014 movie, along with its sequel, while offering up teases of Guardians Vol. 3 but also created a worldwide Twitter trend.

