Jumanji: The Next Level Trailer Released

In case you forgot, there’s a sequel to Sony’s surprising 2017 box office hit, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Unless you follow Dwayne Johnson on Instagram, there has been very little advertising for the action-comedy follow-up, despite the fact that it’s going to be arriving in theaters at the end of the year. However, that will likely all change today, as the new Jumanji film has finally been given a name, and a debut trailer.

The new title, Jumanji: The Next Level, was revealed online Thursday thanks to the official rating of the pending trailer. Now, the trailer itself has made its debut, just in time to play in theaters with Spider-Man: Far From Home on Tuesday. You can watch the full trailer in the video above!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will once again star in the new Jumanji film, joined by fellow returning stars Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas. Newcomers joining the cast include Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover.

Also returning is director Jake Kasdan, who is working with a script from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Last year, Kasdan spoke about his love for this revitalized franchise, and seems to be very excited about what’s to come with the next installment.

“It’s a big part of what we’ve all loved about that story and that movie was that it was this big fantasy that has kind of like a real kind of like strong, emotional center to it, and I do think that’s a big part of what DJ responded to about it in the first place, and I know it’s a big part of what I loved about it,” Kasdan said. “So part of the challenge of figuring out how it continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned and, you know, like a true continuation of the story.”

Jumanji: The Next Level is set to hit theaters on December 13th.