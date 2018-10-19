‘Jungle Cruise’ Gets New 2020 Release Date

Dwayne Johnson’s Jungle Cruise movie has pushed its release date back to July 24, 2020.

The movie was previously slated for October 11, 2019. Now, it is scheduled for release one week ahead of an untitled Marvel Studios film on July 31, 2020, which may mean Disney is shifting more dates around, as the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains unclear with titles being kept secret until after Avengers 4 releases.

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to share the news with the millions and millions of The Rock’s fans. Check out the video post belwo.

Jungle Cruise visual effects supervisor Jake Morrison is calling this movie Rock’s version of Indiana Jones as a comparison, which sounds pretty fantastic on its own.

“I mean I’ve got to say, I’m incredibly excited about the whole thing, it’s really like Dwayne is in a new Indiana Jones film. It’s Dwayne at his best, and that is a man with some severe charisma,” Morrison said. “And then we’re putting him on this huge adventure, and they’ve just literally announced the female lead in the picture is Emily Blunt. So, we’re really excited. We start principal photography … well I’ll probably blink and we’ll be doing principal photography, but we are in prep right now. And that’s going to be a very fun film.”

The film wrapped production with its stars John, Emily Blunt, and Jack Whitehorn in September. It is one of many on Johnson’s upcoming films, which include titles such as the Fast & Furious franchise spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, a sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and his DC Comics film Black Adam.

Jungle Cruise, as noted on Friday, will release now on July 24, 2020.