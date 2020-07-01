Justice League Star Ray Fisher Calls Joss Whedon's Treatment Of Cast And Crew Gross, Abusive And Unprofessional

✖

Ever since Warner Bros. announced they would be working with Zack Snyder on bringing his full vision of Justice League to life with The Snyder Cut, details about the cluster that was the original production of the film have started flowing out more and more. Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has been one of the more vocal members of the cast regarding the original film, though many of his issues seem to be with director Joss Whedon as opposed to the film itself. Fisher took to Twitter to express his true feelings on how Whedon handled the project, specifically his treatment of the cast and crew, which Fisher called gross and abusive.

Fisher wrote, "Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable."

Fisher then explained who enabled that behavior, writing "He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment".

At the time Johns was the CCO of DC Entertainment, while Berg was Warner Bros Co-President of Production, and both were producers on Justice League.

Fisher's comments follow his previous statement, which retracted a statement of his on the press tour for Justice League. He shared a video of himself talking to the media and said "I would like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement", and the video has him saying “Joss is a great guy and Zack picked a good person to come in and clean up and finish up for him."

That obviously wasn't the case, and it seems not only was the production on the film troubled, but the cast, crew, and director were having conflicts of some sort as well.

Fisher doesn't go into details regarding Whedon's behavior on the set, and so far Whedon hasn't addressed Fisher's comments. We'll keep you posted on if either of those happens, but it seems with Snyder's return to the universe he was attempting to kickstart, the skeletons are coming out of the closet on the troubled production at a quickened pace.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.