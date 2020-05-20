Justice League: The Snyder Cut Coming to HBO Max Warner Bros. Confirms

✖

Warner Bros. announced today that the Snyder Cut version of Justice League will be making its debut on HBO Max. It's been over two years since Justice League opened in theaters and since then, while the film has largely fallen out of the general cultural conversation, it's been very much alive with fans. Many of whom have been pleading with and demanding that Warner Bros. release the so-called "Snyder Cut" of the film.

Fans determined to see director Zack Snyder's version of the DC team-up film have been passionate, online and off in their efforts to get the version brought to screen and now, those efforts have paid off.

News that the Snyder Cut will finally get an official release comes after a long effort from fans, including a concentrated online campaign that saw the stars of Justice League, including Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, and Ben Affleck taking to Twitter to share their support by simply tweeting the "#ReleaseTheSnyderCut" hashtag to coincide with the two year anniversary of the film's theatrical release. As fans know, there have been whispers of the Snyder Cut since soon after release due to Snyder having to step down from finishing the film's reshoots due to a family tragedy.

While there has off and on been discussion of whether or not such a version even existed, Aquaman star Jason Momoa has previously not only supported the release of the Snyder Cut, but acknowledged that he had seen it – and wanted others to as well. He told MTV news he things the public "needs to" see it and he's a fan who is "very, very happy" he got to see it.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” said Snyder.

Warner Bros. Executives On The Snyder Cut

Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer said that's all he's heard about since he took his position up last year. He said fans kept asking and that he's "thrilled" that Warner Bros. can finally deliver the Snyder Cut.

"Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes," Greenblatt said. "At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren’t for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures."

"When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way," said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV. "Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans and HBO Max."

"Thanks to the efforts of a lot people, we’re excited to bring fans this highly anticipated version of Justice League," said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. "This feels like the right time to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We’re glad the creative planets aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut."

Earlier this month, a report indicated that Snyder held a private screening of his version of Justice League during the first quarter of 2020 with Warner Bros. executives in attendance. The report indicated that the screening may have gotten the wheels turning for something involving Snyder's vision for the film – a version that Snyder himself has confirmed exists with at least some completed CGI.

Now, it looks like the public will indeed get to see it for themselves now that it's coming to HBO Max. In a sense, HBO Max is the perfect platform for the Snyder Cut of Justice League to arrive. The upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service is already planning an attractive slate of DC-related content including a Green Lantern series, a DC Super Hero High series, and a Strange Adventures anthology series. It's also been reported that major DC movies are expected to release on HBO Max as well along with DC Universe's popular Doom Patrol, which will be available on both DC Universe and HBO Max. It creates a fitting place for the Snyder Cut to land -- and will certainly make HBO Max a very attractive service for DC fans.

HBO Max is an upcoming American subscription video on demand streaming service from WarnerMedia Entertainment, a division of AT&T's WarnerMedia. It is set to launch on May 27th with more than 600 movies. Original content is also planned, but the titles have been delayed due to COVID-19.

Are you excited that the Snyder Cut of Justice League is finally going to be released by way of HBO Max? Let us know in the comments below.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.