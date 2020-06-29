Justice League Star Ray Fisher Retracts Statement About Joss Whedon

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally getting its much-deserved release on HBO Max in 2021, and it would be an understatement to call it a game-changer for the DC fandom. The release of Justice League's Snyder Cut has signaled a major shift in Warner Bros.' approach to the DC movie franchise, and it is definitely one aimed at righting some past wrongs. In that same spirit, one of Justice League's big stars, Cyborg actor Ray Fisher, is embracing Zack Snyder's Justice League by taking to social media and addressing what he sees a wrong that needs correcting: his praise of Joss Whedon's Justice League:

I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement: pic.twitter.com/1ECwwu6TG1 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) June 29, 2020

In a Twitter post (see above), Ray Fisher states, "I'd like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement:". Fisher's comment, of course, refers back to a fan question about the Joss Whedon reshoots, which he answered while onstage to promote Justice League, during San Diego Comic-Con 2017:

"No I think we're just about finished with everything. [The reshoots] have been brief, if anything. But yeah, Joss [Whedon] is a great guy, and Zack picked a good person to clean up and finish-up for him."

That quote from Fisher got singled out in a big way - not just because of the actor's response, but also because of the intense body language from his co-star, Jason Momoa. Fans seemed to infer a great deal of frustration and sadness from both Fisher and Momoa during that moment onstage at Comic-Con. It came to be an example of the soul-crushing "performance" actors are sometimes obligated to put on in order to promote a movie project that is clearly failed or troubled, but must still make the "sell" to pack theaters on opening weekend.

With this new post (and admission) from Ray Fisher, we can pretty much confirm that the Justice League cast indeed felt held hostage and/or hoodwinked by the massive changes to the film that Warner Bros. ordered. Don't believe that? Go and watch the full video of the panel, where Batman actor Ben Affleck and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot look equally as troubled being onstage. Only Flash actor Ezra Miller seemed to embrace the spirit of fandom that day... but recent controversies seem to allege that even his happy personality eventually runs out.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will finally get its chance to shine on HBO Max in 2021.

