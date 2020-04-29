Karen Gillan And Aaron Paul Cast In Sci-Fi Movie Dual

✖

Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan will team with Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul in a new sci-fi movie about a woman who finds herself in a duel to the death with her own clone. The film, titled Dual, will also star Beulah Koale, Martha Kelly, and (kind of) Jesse Eisenberg. Riley Stearns, director of The Art of Self Defense, will helm the project. It's a pretty busy time for both actors; Paul, whose Breaking Bad spinoff movie El Camino debuted just six months ago, has been appearing on HBO's Westworld. Gillan, waiting for the third Guardians to get underway, is just appeared in Jake Kasdan's second Jumanji movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will follow a terminally ill woman (Gillan) who opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family. When she makes a miraculous recovery, her attempts to have her clone (also played by Gillan) decommissioned fail and lead to a court-mandated duel to the death.

That one...takes a bit of a sharp turn there at the end, but it could be interesting. It's possible the film is a satire, though, and that the sudden and unexpected twist in the plot is actually something that's being played for laughs. That makes sense if you watched Stearns's The Art of Self Defense or Faults, both of which were pretty deeply weird.

The film is also expected to have "an appearance" by The Art of Self Defense star Jesse Eisenberg, likely a cameo that made its way into the official announcement because of his association with Stearns. Of course, only time will tell whether he gets more or less screen time in this than he did in Justice League (too soon?).

It is hard to know when the film will go into production. Besides the actors' schedules being busy due to their populariity, Hollywood shooting schedules in general are looking pretty chaotic for the next six to twelve months, as all the projects that had to halt production due to the novel coronavirus pandemic will resume production at the same time as the movies and TV series that were actually scheduled to go into production in the coming months.

