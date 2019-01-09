‘John Wick’ Star Keanu Reeves Says Winona Ryder Refers to Him as Her Husband

Reports have previously emerged that Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder had a wedding ceremony performed while shooting Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula by an ordained priest, making the pair officially “married.” When discussing their union, Reeves revealed that Ryder will sometimes refer to him as her husband.

Asked by The Talk about the validity of these marriage claims, Reeves replied, “That’s what Winona says. Once in a while, I’ll get a text, ‘Hello, husband.’ I didn’t really believe her, then Francis Ford Coppola, the director of Dracula, contacted Winona and said publicly that, yeah, that actually happened. The priest did a full ceremony and Winona and I got married. It’s awesome.”

The two might not be married in any sort of legal sense, but from a religious perspective, the pair went through all the necessary rituals to be considered wed.

The first news of the relationship surfaced while the pair were promoting their new film Destination Wedding last summer.

“We actually got married in Dracula.” Ryder explained to Entertainment Weekly. “No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life… In that scene, Francis used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”

After this reveal, Copolla himself backed up Ryder’s comments, claiming that he wanted the marriage between the two characters to look as authentic as possible.

“[I decided that] having the real wedding ceremony as it might be in that religion [Greek Orthodox Christianity] would be beautiful,” Coppola explained to The Guardian.

The scene was filmed in a Greek Orthodox church in Los Angeles, California, with a real priest officiating.

“This is pretty authentic and I think very beautiful, because we actually did the ceremony and had the priest do the ceremony,” Coppola revealed. “So in a sense, when we were all done, we realized that Keanu and Winona really are married as a result of this scene and this ceremony.”

Both Ryder and Reeves were icons of the ’90s, so finding out about this connection felt too good to be true for most of their fans. Interestingly, both performers are also seeing massive surges in their popularity, with Reeves starring in the John Wick series and Ryder starring in Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Destination Wedding is currently available on Blu-ray and DVD. John Wick: Chapter 3 opens on May 17th. Stranger Things Season Three lands on Netflix on July 4th.