Keira Knightley Says Daughter is "Completely Uninterested" in Watching Her Movies

It's been a rough couple of days for the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Yesterday during testimony in his defamation case, franchise star Johnny Depp said that he would not return to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow at any price. (He also said he's never actually watched one of them). And on top of that, his co-star Keira Knightley says that her own daughter is "completely uninterested" in watching Pirates -- or any of the movies her mother stars in, for that matter. Of course, joking aside, this isn't entirely unusual for the children -- especially young children -- of celebrities. Knightley, for her part, doesn't think it's a big deal, either.

Of course, Knightley has done tons of indie and prestige films, most of which are rated R and many of which are pretty dry and slow-moving. Not exactly kids fare. She did do a big-budget spectacular recently (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms), where her daughter was able to visit the set, but so far, that one isn't of much interest, either.

"I did a version of The Nutcracker a couple of years ago, and she actually came on set with me to that one when she was three, so I thought, 'Oh, this year maybe she wants to watch that?' " Knightley told People. "[But] she said 'No.' So she is completely uninterested in seeing me in any way at all on television, which is completely fair enough. I think that's very healthy."

As that "when she was three" suggests, her kids are pretty young to be making too many viewing commitments to live-action features, anyway. Knightley and husband James Righton are raising a six-year-old and a two-year-old, so it's likely that this phase won't last forever.

Knightley's upcoming film isn't exactly child-friendly anyway. The actor will next appear in the movie Boston Strangler, which is probably something her kids shouldn't watch for at least another ten years or so. Disney's planned Pirates reboot is said to be more women-centric, so it would not be beyond the pale to see her come back to the franchise, but at present nothing is announced.