Kevin Hart Makes First Major Public Appearance at People’s Choice Awards

Kevin Hart has had one heck of a year as a serious car crash put his movie career in jeopardy. Tonight, he stepped up on stage to accept his People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2019. The star acknowledged the tough road he’s faced to get here in his acceptance speech while giving thanks to his friends and loved ones for being there for him after the terrible crash. Earlier this year, it was unclear if the comedian would have to put some of his numerous projects on hold while he got back to full strength. Now, he’s walking around and still flashing the kind of humor that earned him that award in the first place. Numerous celebrities have come forward to show their support for the star in the immediate aftermath of the accident. Fans also made their sadness at the injury known on social media. Now, after all of the hard work to get up and moving, the star is ultimately thankful to be in this position right now.

“First and foremost, thank God because I definitely don’t have to be here,” Hart began. “Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter. Family. I want to thank my wife and kids, who really stepped up to the plate for me.”

The star would also take some time to thank those loyal fans who have stuck with him through it all. Hart continued, “You have no idea the effect you have on us as entertainers your energy, your support. It means the world and I truly want to thank you guys for being there for me in my difficult time.”

This appearance at the People’s Choice Awards marks the first public appearance by Hart since the crash. His first interview took place last week as TMZ caught up with him in Calabasas as he was getting lunch. The actor has been keeping a low profile and working to get back to full health after the back injuries. That surgery and recovery proved to be a pretty big hurdle to clear, but he sounds as if the time off has done him some good.

September saw the 40-year-old comedian taking a ride in the passenger side of a vintage sports car. His friend, the driver, veered off the road and crashed near the Mulholland Highway in Los Angeles. Police would later discover that the driver was responsible for the accident. Surgery was next for the comedy superstar and he was in the hospital for more than a week. Hart has a whole year of physical rehab to endure as a part of his regimen.