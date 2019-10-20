Kevin Smith Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Clerks

Yesterday marked 25 years since Kevin Smith’s first feature film, Clerks, was released in theaters. The movie followed the day in the life of two convince store clerks as they “annoy customers, discuss movies, and play hockey on the store roof.” The film sparked a series of “View Askewniverse” movies that featured Smith and Jason Mewes‘ Clerks characters, Jay and Silent Bob. In fact, Smith’s latest film, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, was released this week and marked the first time the two characters have been in a feature film since 2006’s Clerks II. Smith recently took to Twitter to honor the Clerks anniversary and celebrate the start of the Reboot Roadshow.

25 yrs ago today, CLERKS debuted at the @AngelikaNewYork in NYC & the @laemmle Sunset 5 in L.A. So to celebrate a quarter of a century in movies, the #RebootRoadshow Tour starts tonight in N.J.! I think it’s now safe to say I *am* supposed to be here today. #JayAndSilentBobReboot pic.twitter.com/VeGo98gLJ9 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 19, 2019

Smith kicked off the Reboot Roadshow in New Jersey yesterday and will be in Chicago next. He’s going to be hitting many cities from Seattle to New York City. You can check out the full schedule here.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is already up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 69% critics rating after 16 reviews and a 95% audience score after 412 reviews. This is pretty impressive considering the movie is the sequel to a comedy movie that was made 18 years ago.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will see the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There will also be some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

The follow-up to Kevin Smith‘s 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will soon be playing in select cities.