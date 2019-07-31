Kevin Smith Models Jay and Silent Bob Reboot T-Shirt Collection From Hot Topic

Kevin Smith’s next film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, is finally hitting theaters in October, but there’s already plenty of merchandise for fans to purchase. Hot Topic has a nice t-shirt selection for the film, which is a follow-up to Smith’s 2001 comedy, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Smith recently took to Instagram to share some photos of his daily hikes and showed off some of the Jay and Silent Bob t-shirts that are available for purchase.

“Runyon Canyon at night! After a week of hikes in the searing sun while wearing my @jayandsilentbob Reboot shirts from @hottopic, I opted to hike at 8 tonight. And let me tell you, it was spooky nootchies. But this @ww Ambassador hid bravely behind his miniature Doxie in case any mountain lions or coyotes came a’calling. And even in the cool night air, I sweated my balls off,” Smith wrote.

As you can see, the director is rocking a Chronic Con shirt, a “Hetero Lifemate” shirt, a pot leaf, a Mooby’s ad, and a “United Brotherhood of Jersey Dealers” membership card shirt. You can check out Hot Topic’s merch here.

Many people commented on the post:

“Looking good man!!! And those shirts are pretty sweet!!!,” @zombiebeavis wrote.

“That membership t-shirt is 🔥,” @tabernacle7919 added.

“You look great man! Keep up the inspirational work!!!,” @thebigjoshyshow replied.

Previously, Smith teased that there’s plenty of heart and nostalgia in the new comedy.

“I mean, of course, it’s got nostalgia going for it and whatnot, you hope, but it’s got this weird heart thing going for it. In a post-heart attack world, there’s a little bit more cuisson to the movie than there was the last time around,” he explained.

It’s no surprise that the movie will be full of nostalgia. The first trailer revealed tons of cameos, including the return of Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There will also be some exciting Smith first-timers showing up in the movie, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

According to the IMDb plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to hit theaters on October 15th.