Kevin Smith Shares His “Cringey” Original Film School Application

Kevin Smith has been a filmmaker for a while now, rising to fame after his first feature film, Clerks, was released in 1994. Since then, he's made hit comedies such as Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and most recently, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Yesterday, Smith took to Instagram to share the news that he's now the first-ever Creative Ambassador for his alma mater, Vancouver Film School. Not only does Smith share some memories about his time at school and credit VFS for teaching him how to make Clerks, but he also shared his original application from 1992.

"Happy to announce that my alma mater, the @vancouverfilmschool, appointed me as their first Creative Ambassador ever - a title that means a great deal to this former #VFS dropout! So I'll be spending a lot more time in the Van at the school where I met @samosier and @davidkleinasc and learned how to make #Clerks! To celebrate this partnership, the VFS sent me my old Vancouver Film School application, dated February 27, 1992. Read the unadulterated #emokev ramblings in which 21 year old me makes cringe comments about aspect ratios in an effort to come off as clever. But as corny as it reads, this document was a powerful passport to a world of self-expression," Smith wrote.

Smith added, "If you ever liked #clerks, #mallrats, #chasingamy, #dogma, #jayandsilentbobstrikeback, #jerseygirl, #clerks2, #zackandmirimakeaporno, #copout, #redstate, @tuskthemovie, @yogahosers, @jayandsilentbob Reboot, @comicbookmenamc, any of the podcasts, comics, or live shows and Q&A's? It all began with this application! Apologies to @arseniohall (who let me rap on his show years later) and indigenous film in 1992 (we didn't have the internet to look shit up so I was at an absolute loss for question 17). Calling @officialspikelee a god and saying or writing earnest shit like 'the superiority of the Independent Filmmaker' were hallmarks of 21-year-old Kev. And just as Emo Kev boasted about his rack system, pre-VFS Kev was bragging on his 'boss' laser disc player. We all gotta start somewhere. I started here, and at the Vancouver Film School."

You can check out the application in the post below:

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is now available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray.