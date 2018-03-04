Kevin Smith Shares Photo From Right Before His Heart Attack

Kevin Smith suffered a near-fatal heart attack following the first of two-scheduled stand up shows last Sunday night. Now, he’s taking a look back at the moments right before his life-altering ordeal — literally.

Smith posted a photo of himself on stage at the comedy special to his Facebook page this weekend, explaining to fans and followers that it was taken right before the massive heart attack that has turned his life upside down. You can check it out below.

“Spending my Saturday night watching the standup special that @comedydynamics was shooting last weekend, right before that ghastly fella with the scythe and dark robe showed up and tapped me on my shoulder,” Smith wrote. “If I had checked out permanently, this would’ve been a great little document to leave in my wake: there’s some legit funny sh*t in it!”

Smith further explained that while he’s watching the footage to look for places it can be trimmed down for time constraints, he’s also looking for any signs of his impending heart attack which struck him following the show. The filmmaker stunned fans last week by posting a photo of himself in the hospital on his various social media accounts, revealing that he had nearly died shortly after leaving the stage.

“After the first show, I felt kind of nauseous,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post. “I threw up a little, but it didn’t seem to help. Then I started sweating buckets and my chest felt heavy. Turns out I had a massive heart attack. The doctor who saved my life at the Glendale hospital told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (also known as “the Widow-Maker” because when it goes, you’re a goner).”

Smith survived his heart attack thanks to prompt medical attention and has since returned home to rest and recover, making lifestyle changes such as adopting a vegetarian diet as part of his long-term plans to maintain his health. And while he’s also finding humor in the situation — he recently asked Star Wars star Mark Hamill to send him a bacta tank and surgical droid to aid in his recovery — he’s also not taking his survival for granted. In addition to this pre-heart attack photo, Smith recently said in an interview that he feels like he’s on borrowed time and knows just how close he came to the end.

“I don’t want to say I feel like a dead man walking, but I do feel like I’m not supposed to be here anymore, and it doesn’t make me want to leave, but it makes me appreciate how … like, all right, let’s do everything,” Smith told The Ralph Report. “I was supposed to be dead in that room, no doubt.”