Klaus: Netflix Releases First Trailer for Animated Santa Origin Story

There have been a ton of movies about Santa Claus over the years, ranging everywhere from fun family comedies to creature horror flicks. However, there have never really been any films about how the jolly Christmas hero actually came to be. Netflix is looking to do just that this November with the release of its new animated adventure, Klaus. From one of the minds behind the ever-popular Despicable Me franchise, Sergio Pablos, Klaus is finally going to focus a story on Santa’s origin.

On Monday morning, Netflix released the first trailer for Klaus, which will be the directorial debut of Pablos. With a unique animation style and the vocal talents of Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons, and Rashida Jones, Klaus is the newest addition to the streaming service’s ever-expanding holiday lineup. You can watch the trailer in the video above!

Klaus also stars Joan Cusack, Will Sasso, and Norm Macdonald. Pablos came up with the story for the film and co-wrote the screenplay with Zach Lewis and Jim Mahoney. Tanguy Olivier, Gustavo Ferrada, and Marisa Roman are all serving as producers.

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for Klaus:

“When Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) distinguishes himself as the postal academy’s worst student, he is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle, where the feuding locals hardly exchange words let alone letters. Jesper is about to give up when he finds an ally in local teacher Alva (Rashida Jones), and discovers Klaus (Oscar winner J.K. Simmons), a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. These unlikely friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg, forging a new legacy of generous neighbors, magical lore and stockings hung by the chimney with care.”

“How is it possible there’s no story about the origin of Santa Claus? He’s one of the most well-known and loved characters in the world!” said Pablos when Netflix acquired the rights to Klaus. “We felt this was a story that needed to be told and that there was no better way than with animation.”

Klaus will be released in select theaters on November 8th, followed by its global Netflix debut on November 15th.