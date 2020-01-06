Disney+ Reveals The Lion King Streaming Premiere Date

Every movie released by a Disney studio after 2018 will stream exclusively on Disney+, save for those Fox films that are rated R. Anything from Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm, or Disney will be heading to Disney+ when it’s finally available to stream, and the movies that scorched the box office last year are already starting to make their way to the platform. Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are available to stream on Disney+ right now, and have been since launch day. Guy Ritchie’s live-action Aladdin will arrive in just two days time. And it now looks as though the remake of The Lion King will be the next Disney blockbuster to join the streaming roster.

Over the last few weeks, Disney has revealed all of the titles heading to Disney+ throughout most of January, confirming that Aladdin would be made available on January 8th. However, the lineup announcements only covered January 1st through 26th, leaving room for something else to sneak in at the end of the month. It appears that The Lion King will actually be added during that window, arriving on the streaming service on January 28th.

This news didn’t come from any sort of press release Disney shared, but rather a placeholder card on Disney+ itself. Since Disney+ launched in November, any titles that were on Netflix as a part of the previous streaming deal have appeared on the service in the form of a placeholder. You haven’t been able to watch the movies, but they are searchable titles and you can add them to your watchlist. The placeholders simply tell you when the films are coming to Disney+. For example, if you search for Black Panther on Disney+ you’ll find a title card for the movie, but clicking on it will reveal a message that the film is going to start streaming on March 4, 2020.

The same thing is now happening with The Lion King, though it isn’t streaming on any other service. The card for The Lion King confirms that the film will start streaming on Disney+ on January 28th, just a few weeks after Aladdin.

