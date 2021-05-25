The Little Mermaid's Daveed Diggs Pays Tribute to Original Sebastian Voice Actor Samuel E. Wright

✖

Earlier today came the shocking news that Samuel E. Wright, the voice actor best known around the world as Sebastian the crab Disney's 1989 classic The Little Mermaid, had passed away. Though he had a career long before voicing the singing crustacean, Wright would reprise the role multiple times after that film's release with the character's trademark accent becoming a staple of the film and animated Disney movies of the era. Like so many other Disney films The Little Mermaid has a live-action remake in the works with former Hamilton star Daveed Diggs taking on the part for the new film. After news of Wright's passing came, Diggs paid tribute to him online.

"RIP to the originator," Diggs wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for all of the joy you brought to so many of us. I am standing on your shoulders." News of Wright's death was first announced by the Facebook page for Montgomery, New York, the town where he lived. Paying tribute to him, they wrote: "Sam and his family have impacted countless Hudson Valley youth always inspiring them to reach higher and dig deeper to become the best version of themselves. On top of his passion for the arts and his love for his family, Sam was most known for walking into a room and simply providing PURE JOY to those he interacted with. He loved to entertain, he loved to make people smile and laugh and he loved to love."

RIP to the originator. Thank you for all of the joy you brought to so many of us. I am standing on your shoulders. https://t.co/bwqkVFofFL — Daveed Diggs (@DaveedDiggs) May 25, 2021

Diggs previously opened up about taking on the part of Sebastian for the upcoming movie, which is currently filming in the UK. The Tony Award winning actor said that the part was a big responsibility for him and he originally had no plans to do any film like this.

"I was never gunning to be in these Disney remakes and, if I'm being honest, Sebastian comes with a lot of responsibility. For a lot of folks my age who are from the Caribbean, Sebastian was the first time they'd really seen themselves in American film, and I'm not Caribbean, so," Diggs told The Hollywood Reporter, adding: "We'll see if people crucify me for it."

Disney has not announced a release date for its live-action Little Mermaid, which the studio will release into theaters.