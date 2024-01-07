The Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey Welcomes Baby Boy

Halle Bailey, the singer-turned-actor best known for her role is Disney's The Little Mermaid reboot, announced Saturday she and her partner have started the year off by welcoming a son into the world. Bailey shared a post to her Instagram account revealing her baby son's name as Halo, shared with her partner DDG. The two have dated since 2022 and Halo is their first child together.

"Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my Halo," Bailey shared. "The world is desperate to know you."

Rob Marshall on Directing Halle Bailey:

"Well, you know, she was like a sponge," Marshall shared in his interview with ComicBook.com. "I mean, you know, she'd never done this before. And she shared with me later, which I wasn't aware of, that she was so scared every day. But I never felt that from her. She seemed as cool as a cucumber, but she was soaking everything in and everything that I would say or [producer[ John DeLuca would say. She absorbed so quickly and would just do it, but she did it with taste."

He continued, "You know, that was that's what's interesting. She understood camera and film immediately, and I thought that was sort of natural. You could see she's natural on camera, truthful. But there's something, you know, they say the camera loves you or, you know... the camera loves Halle. They it's just there's something about her. And so I was so excited to actually watch her grow into a film star as we were working. It was really exciting."

Directed by Rob Marshall, The Little Mermaid opened in theaters in May and went on to gross more than $542 million at the global box office. Halle Bailey of R&B duo Chloe x Halle stars as undersea princess Ariel, leading a cast that includes Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as Atlantica monarch King Triton, Jonah Hauer-King (Little Women) as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy (Ghostbusters) as the voice-stealing sea witch Ursula, Jessica Alexander (Into the Deep) as Ursula's human alter-ego "Vanessa," Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as the crabby Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay (Harley Quinn) as Ariel's fish friend Flounder, Awkwafina (Marvel's Shang-Chi) as diving bird Scuttle, and Noma Dumezweni (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Eric's mother, Queen Selina.

The Little Mermaid, both the animated classic and the live-action version, are now streaming on Disney+.