Here's all the ways to watch The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, at home.

The Little Mermaid is now part of your world — and your Disney+ subscription. The live-action re-imagining of the 1989 animated Disney movie, starring Halle Bailey of R&B duo Chloe x Halle as undersea princess Ariel, made a splash with $118.6 million over Memorial Day weekened before swimming to $569.3 million at the worldwide box office. Featuring music by Disney legend Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda, The Little Mermaid remake also stars Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric; Javier Bardem as Ariel's father, King Triton of Atlantica; Daveed Diggs as Sebastian; Awkwafina as Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay as Flounder; and Melissa McCarthy as the voice-stealing sea witch Ursula.

The Little Mermaid is director Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of Disney's beloved animated musical classic, the story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy.

Below, keep reading to find out where to watch The Little Mermaid online and how to save on a Disney+ subscription in September 2023.

How to Stream The Little Mermaid 2023 Online



The Little Mermaid is now streaming on Disney+ as of September 6th. To watch, you'll need an active Disney+ subscription.

Disney+ plans start at $7.99/month for Disney+ Basic (With Ads), or $10.99/month for Disney+ Premium (No Ads). Also available is the Disney Bundle Duo Basic ($9.99/month), which offers Disney+ (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads); the Disney Bundle Duo Premium ($19.99/month), bundling ad-free Disney+ and Hulu; the Disney Bundle Trio Basic ($12.99/month), a package that includes Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads); and the Disney Bundle Trio Premium ($19.99/month), giving subscribers access to Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads).



Note that Disney+ plans and Disney Bundle prices are increasing on October 12th.

Disney Plus Subscription Deal



For a limited time, new or returning Disney+ subscribers can save on the Disney+ Basic (With Ads) plan: from September 6th through September 20th, the ad-supported plan is just $1.99/month for three months. That deal lets subscribers access all the content on Disney+, including new releases like The Little Mermaid, Star Wars: Ahsoka, and Pixar's Elemental.

You can sign up for Disney+ here, and unlock the $1.99 Disney+ price here.

How to Watch The Little Mermaid Online Without Disney Plus



If you don't have a Disney+ subscription, you can buy The Little Mermaid (2023) digitally for $19.99 via online retailers like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Redbox, Vudu, and YouTube. The only way to stream The Little Mermaid is on Disney+.

Is The Little Mermaid on Disney Plus?



The Little Mermaid (1989) — the original animated classic featuring Jodie Benson as the voice of Ariel — is currently available to stream on Disney+ with a subscription. Also available from under the sea: