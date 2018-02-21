‘Lord of the Rings’ Fans Attempt to Eat the Meals Depicted in the Films

Lord of the Rings fans have likely watched Peter Jackson’s film adaptation of the fantasy trilogy numerous times, but they probably haven’t ever done it quite like this.

Writer Nate Crowley and his partner decided not just to marathon the extended editions of The Lord of the Rings movie trilogy, but to eat along with them and live-tweet the whole thing. Every time the characters stopped for a bite on screen, Crowley and his partner would eat up at home as well. Considering Hobbit’s six-meals-a-day diet – breakfast, second breakfast, elevensies, etc. – this endeavor could easily become an adventure in and of itself.

To start things off, Crowley mad a list of meals that he remembered from the film to prepare ahead of time. These included:

Tea and cake Cheese and Jams Apple Bacon and Mushrooms Probably sausages???

Lembas bread Stew with taters Gollum fish Orc Power Drink “Looks like meat’s back on the menu boys” Salted pork and preserves Hail the victorious dead Denethor’s grim dinner Grond Petit fours

Of course, there was even more than Crowley remembered. Almost immediately, he and his partner were eating cake with tea and raw carrots. Also, that “probably sausages???” Definitely sausages.

The couple also had to get creative with some of these meals. You can’t exactly go out to the grocery store and pick up lembas bread. Instead, they used Jacob’s Butter Puffs with some grapes and hummus. For the “Orc power drink” they substituted chocolate. And as for “Meat’s back on the menu,” that’s where they got really creative, recreating the body of an orc with ribs.

It wasn’t all good eats though. Crowley was dedicated enough to the task that he went as far as to make a version of Eowyn’s fish stew that even the stoic ranger Aragorn couldn’t eat with a straight face.

In the end, they made it there and back again, through Gollum’s trout and Denethor’s dark dinner.

That’s not the end of the Lord of the Rings though. The film series may be complete, but Amazon is returning to Middle-earth for a new Lord of the Rings television series set before the events of The Fellowship of the rings.