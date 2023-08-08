Director Louis Leterrier Believes The World Needs More Jason Statham Transporter Movies (Exclusive)

Louis Leterrier is having a very busy year with his latest release and the tenth installment in The Fast and the Furious franchise, and he's currently promoting the film's home media release. Fast X is already available on digital download and will be released on 4K Blu-Ray and DVD on August 8th. We recently got the chance to speak with the director. ComicBook.com's Chris Killian spoke with Leterrier for the home media release of Fast X, where he asked the director how it felt to work with Jason Statham again after all these years, and he responded with a call for more Transporter films starring the action icon.

Louis Leterrier Calls for More Jason Statham-Led Transporter Movies

"I mean, that would be a dream. No, I mean we've shot commercials together, we've seen each other socially, but we hadn't worked together for a long, long time and just seeing him being able to work with him, call action on the shot he was in," Leterrier told us. "Directing him was just like it was so great and it was the beginning of his career, the very beginning of my career with two different people. But at the same time, you know, our heart is the same and our love for each other is the same. It was a true pleasure. So, I mean, why not like that? You know, Frank Martin is a great character. The Transporter is a great character. An Jason [Statham] is an amazing actor. We need more Transporter, right?"

Jason Statham on Exiting The Transporter Franchise

Back in 2015, Statham spoke with Vulture to reveal exactly why he left The Transporter franchise and it seems that it was just a smart business decision for the actor.

"You know what? It was obviously a great experience doing those films, and I would have loved to keep doing it. But they wanted me to sign on and do three more films without even seeing a script, and they offered me less money to do three than I'd get paid for one! So it was a business decision. I would have loved to have done it, but you can't really sign on without doing a script, and to sign on for three of them? And to get paid a pittance? I just couldn't see the value in that."

What is The Transporter About?

Here's the official synopsis for The Transporter: "Ex-Special Forces operator Frank Martin (Jason Statham) lives what seems to be a quiet life along the French Mediterranean, hiring himself out as a mercenary transporter who moves goods – human or otherwise – from one place to another. No questions asked. Dangerous complications ensue when he is hired to kidnap the feisty daughter of a lethal Chinese crime lord who's smuggling his fellow countrymen into France."

The Transporter stars Jason Statham as Frank Martin, Shu Qi as Lai, Matt Schulze as Wall Street, Françoi Berléand and Inspector Tarconi and Ric Young as Mr. Kwai. The film is directed by Corey Yuen from a screenplay by Luc Besson and Robert Mark Kamen. Louis Leterrier later helmed The Transporter 2 with Statham returning as the character.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Jason Statham and The Transporter franchise as we learn them.

What do you think about Louis Leterrier's comments? Do you agree with him about Jason Statham and The Transporter franchise? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!