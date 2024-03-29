Lousy Carter's David Krumholtz on How His Own Nickname Shaped His Character

Oppenheimer and The Santa Clause favorite David Krumholtz stars in Lousy Carter, a new comedy where the title isn't just for kicks but the nickname for his character. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview for Lousy Carter, now playing in theaters and available digitally, we asked Krumholtz if a bad childhood nickname of his own had any influence on playing "Lousy" Carter, the answer...may not surprise you.

"Well, people called me Krummy for a really long time, which is a lot like Lousy and a lot of people still call me Krummy, closer friends. But yeah, Krummy was my nickname so much so that I remember there was a kid named Edgar in my class who I'd gotten to know for months on end who would call me Krummy every day because everybody else called me Krummy. And then one day he asked me like what nationality Krummy was from? And I said, dude, my name's not Krummy . My name is David and my last name is Krumholtz. And he was like, oh I thought your name was Krummy. Like no, my name is David.'

He continued, "When I was doing Numbers, everybody called me Krummy on set and it started to annoy me a little bit because like it would be some new PAs first day and I'd never met them before and they'd say 'Krummy welcome to work.' And I'd be like, 'Dude, I don't know. You don't be calling me Krummy.' Then my ex manager used to introduce me at Hollywood parties as Krummy to executives who then just readily assumed I was his assistant, and I had to literally call him and say, listen from now on. Don't do that. Call me David, people don't know me and they're not gonna know if you call me Krummy who the hell I am."

In Lousy Carter, written and directed by auteur filmmaker Bob Byington, David Krumholtz stars as a ne'er-do-well literature professor adrift on a soulless college campus who learns he only has six months to live. With the clock ticking, will he change his ways? Probably not.

David Krumholtz leads a cast that also includes Martin Starr (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Silicon Valley), Olivia Thirlby (June, Dredd), Jocelyn DeBoer (Greener Grass), with Stephen Root (King of the Hill, Office Space), and introducing Luxy Banner. Lousy Carter is now playing in theaters and available digitally.