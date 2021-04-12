Home Alone's Macaulay Culkin Welcomes First Child With Brenda Song
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are "overjoyed" by the birth of their first child together: son Dakota Song Culkin. The first baby for Culkin (Home Alone, American Horror Story) and Song (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Station 19), Dakota Song Culkin was born on Monday, April 5, at 1:10 p.m., in Los Angeles, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces, according to Esquire, who reported the news. Their son is named in honor of Culkin's sister Dakota, who died aged 29 in 2008. In a statement to the magazine, Culkin, 40, and Song, 33, said "we're overjoyed" by the arrival.
In a February interview with Esquire, Culkin revealed the couple intended to start a family and joked that they "practice a lot."
"We're figuring it out, making the timing work," he said at the time. "Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, 'Honey, I'm ovulating.'"
In 2018, the Good Son star said he wanted to "make some babies" with Song, who he reportedly started dating in 2017 after the two actors met on the set of Changeland.
"This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit," he joked during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. "I'm going to have some pretty babies. She's Asian, so I'm gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It's going to be adorable — a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house, that's what I'm looking for."
so no one was gonna tell me that brenda song and macaulay culkin were a couple? pic.twitter.com/Fh5DznvlxM— gay socialist bimini stan ☭ (@gaythembo) April 12, 2021
Aww Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin had a baby! 😊
Wait... since when did Kevin McCallister start dating London Tipton??? pic.twitter.com/2DaB7jk6eR— Kenton Draws Stuff (@ken10drawsstuff) April 12, 2021
I’m so happy for Macaulay Culkin and how his life has turned around— ᵃˡˡʸ (@fendimogul) April 12, 2021
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, have a baby? Did I black out? Did I come back from being snapped or some? pic.twitter.com/Lt4w4R2Sh4— PLTNM💯MCMXCV✨ (@ImThatGuy_AJK) April 12, 2021
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song had a baby??? They're a couple??? When did that happen??? pic.twitter.com/7JGgaPTg49— Liset (@Lisi_Meli_Mac) April 12, 2021
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song being together AND having a baby is probably one of the most confusing pairings I’ve seen in a while— Jakey (@Butt_Butt_) April 12, 2021
Mr Moesby when he catches Macaulay Culkin and London Tipton’s child running in the lobby: pic.twitter.com/gLylQR4fF1— Al Jefferson Stan Account (@big_al_hoops) April 12, 2021
can't wait for brenda song and macaulay culkin to teach their kid how to drive pic.twitter.com/o0lsTVmUt2— gabe bergado (@gabebergado) April 12, 2021
Good for Macaulay Culkin looking healthy. I know he was struggling with drug use and addiction so to see him happy and in love is nice.— MVH (@123itsmeMary) April 12, 2021
First reaction shock. Happy but shocked. Congratulations 🎉♥️ #brendasong #macaulayculkin https://t.co/sQ48XTbMFc— EMMECI 🙃🦁🇮🇹 (@_emmeci_) April 12, 2021