Home Alone's Macaulay Culkin Welcomes First Child With Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are "overjoyed" by the birth of their first child together: son Dakota Song Culkin. The first baby for Culkin (Home Alone, American Horror Story) and Song (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Station 19), Dakota Song Culkin was born on Monday, April 5, at 1:10 p.m., in Los Angeles, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces, according to Esquire, who reported the news. Their son is named in honor of Culkin's sister Dakota, who died aged 29 in 2008. In a statement to the magazine, Culkin, 40, and Song, 33, said "we're overjoyed" by the arrival.

In a February interview with Esquire, Culkin revealed the couple intended to start a family and joked that they "practice a lot."

"We're figuring it out, making the timing work," he said at the time. "Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, 'Honey, I'm ovulating.'"

In 2018, the Good Son star said he wanted to "make some babies" with Song, who he reportedly started dating in 2017 after the two actors met on the set of Changeland.

"This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit," he joked during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. "I'm going to have some pretty babies. She's Asian, so I'm gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It's going to be adorable — a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house, that's what I'm looking for."

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images