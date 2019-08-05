Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil New Poster Released

Some of Disney’s live-action movies are shot-for-shot remakes of the company’s animated classics, like The Jungle Book and The Lion King (not exactly live-action, but you get the point). Then again, some of Disney’s other adaptations tell completely different stories. Such is the case of Maleficent, the origin story of the iconic Sleeping Beauty villain starring Angelina Jolie. That story will continue with this October’s sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Jolie returns to take on the titular character for a second time, and Disney has just unveiled an ominous new poster for the sequel. Jolie’s Maleficent looms large over the other characters, played by Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Skrein, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

You can take a look at the full poster below!

Check out the new poster for Disney’s #Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. In theaters October 18th! pic.twitter.com/OG34hiWErS — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 5, 2019

Disney’s official synopsis for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil teases a major conflict between Maleficent and and the queen, leading to a massive war in the process.

“The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora’s impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family.”

Joining Jolie in the cast is Elle Fanning, Juno Temple, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Ed Skrein, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Michelle Pfeiffer. The film is directed by Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales helmer Joachim Ronning.

The first Maleficent film arrived in theaters back in 2014 and was a surprisingly solid performer for Disney. With a $180 million production budget, Maleficent took $241 million at the domestic box office, en route to a massive $758.5 million worldwide.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is set to hit theaters on October 18th.