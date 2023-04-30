Man of Steel Star Confirms Surprising Way Zack Snyder Discovered Her

It's been almost ten years since Man of Steel was released into theaters, with the film celebrating its anniversary this summer. Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios are currently holding a screening series that they like to call SnyderCon, which brings Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder's Justice League into theaters and is holding a Q&A with the cast and crew. One of the most interesting things to come out of the Man of Steel Q&A is how Zack Snyder cast Cristina Wren, and the story is pretty funny. During the Q&A, Wren was asked if it was true that Snyder cast her after watching her in a hummus commercial, to which the actress revealed "This is true".

You can see the full exchange in the video below.

Zack Snyder's Man of Steel sequel Almost Featured Major Superman Villain

Snyder has previously opened up about things that were considered for a Man of Steel sequel and has done so again. While speaking with Post-Credit Podcast in 2021, Snyder spoke about villains they wanted in a sequel.

"We talked about a Brainiac movie," Snyder said. "The Kryptionians that are in the Phantom Zone are probably still around and there was always a possibility for their return. Faora and whoever's left, so that always was a thing that was out there that we talked about as a possible sequel, follow-up. So there was a lot of that. I just always think that it's best to give Superman these kind of extraterrestrial challenges because I think that you've got to be careful, other than Lex, and of course you have to continue with Lex because Lex is his real nemesis, but like I think you really have to look outside of the Earth for challenges for him because of how powerful he is."

We Will See Man of Steel Characters in The Flash



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

