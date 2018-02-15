Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Shares Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

✖

Kevin Feige joined in with the chorus of Marvel Studios actors celebrating Chadwick Boseman. The tributes have been flying in on his birthday and it’s been nice to see all these warm comments. Fans are still reeling from the loss of the Black Panther star earlier this year. He passed away after a battle with cancer and the world stopped to mourn a man who delivered so much entertainment during his time on Earth. Now, Disney and Marvel are trying to find ways to honor his legacy as best as they can. Feige famously said that he had no idea about Boseman’s diagnosis during the entirety of Black Panther and most of the other Marvel brass had no idea either. Disney was planning major things for T’Challa going forward after the incredible response to the hero’s first solo big-screen adventure. So, for now, these remembrances are the best fans can do to grapple with the loss. Check out the video down below.

Marvel Stuios EV Victoria Alonso said that whenever the time for the Black Panther sequel comes, they will not be replacing Boseman with a CGI double. It all happened in a conversation with Clarin.

"No. There's only one Chadwick, and he's not with us," Alonso revealed. "Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really."

Alonso continued, "Because Chadwick was not only a wonder ... but it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company, and has left his moment in history. I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and one says, already, it was a long time. But it is not a long time, we have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and how, and think about how we are going to honor the franchise."

Letitia Wright is still processing the loss and told Net-A-Porter that the sequel will come in time, but now is the time to grieve.

"We're just still mourning Chad, so it's not something I even want to think about," Wright explained. "The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We're just grieving at the moment, so it's trying to find the light in the midst of it."

