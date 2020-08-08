Marvel Studios Returns to Work on Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Spider-Man 3

✖

It appears Marvel Studios is getting back to work after nearly five months of production shutdowns. A new report from Murphy's Multiverse suggests crews for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye have descended upon Atlanta to begin preparations for the return of production in the coming weeks. Furthermore, Sony is rumored to have launched their production offices for Spider-Man 3 as the feature aims to launch later this year.

As Multiverse scooper Charles Murphy says, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki are hoping to begin filming at Atlanta's Pinewood Studios in the coming weeks, or early September at the latest. The Hawkeye crew, on the other hand, is hoping to get sets built and finish other pre-production work before it begins filming in October.

Spider-Man 3 is expected to start principal photography in September, or whenever franchise lead Tom Holland gets done filming Uncharted, also for Disney.

Notably absent is WandaVision, a Disney+ that filmed a solid chunk of it's photography on sound stages in Los Angeles. With Hollywood still remaining on lockdown as coronavirus numbers surge in southern California, it's unclear when exactly that show will begin to roll cameras again.

When the productions started to shut down earlier this year, Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan confirmed the production had at least a few more weeks left to film. At the time, they had been filming in Prague though it appears unlikely it will return there anytime soon. In the same interview, the Marvel star also compared the show's tone to that of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan said. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

The next Marvel property with a confirmed release date is Black Widow on November 6th.

