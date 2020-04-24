Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Sebastian Stan Says the Series Is Like Captain America: The Winter Soldier

✖

Sebastian Stan feels like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is like Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The Marvel star shared his feelings about the upcoming Disney+ series with The Hollywood Reporter. A lot of fans have been waiting for this one since the second it appeared at D23 last year. The anticipation has been building since the day that Captain America handed Sam Wilson that shield near the end of Avengers: Endgame. For Stan’s part, it sounds like he’s looking forward to getting back to a smaller-scale story after the massive crossover events of recent years. A lot of MCU fans consider the Captain America trilogy to be the strongest of the solo movie outings in the studio’s output. Choosing a fan favorite is probably a great blueprint.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan began. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

The Winter Soldier has come up numerous times since the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the world. As it stands, a lot of people view it as one of the most important entries in the entire MCU because of the ripple effects coming out of it. The tone also gets praised by fans as well. But it goes deeper than that, as argued by Jenna Anderson last year around Endgame’s release.

Anderson begins, “Admittedly, by the time Winter Soldier rolled around, the Iron Man and Thor series were both several entries in. But it can be argued that, at the time, Winter Soldier was the strongest character study yet within the MCU, based off of how it approaches Steve as a whole. After Joss Whedon gave Steve an often-frustrating characterization in The Avengers, Winter Soldier takes a much more nuanced approach to the notion of Steve being “out of time.” It’s a dichotomy that the film deals with both in a serious way (with regards to the personal sacrifice and PTSD that Steve has endured to get to where he is today) and in more amusing ways (as he muses about the list of pop culture he has been trying to consume).”

“The film hangs so heavily on the idea of Steve’s place in the modern world, both as the cultural symbol of Captain America and as someone who is, at the end of the day, a bit of an outsider,” she continues. “This allows him to be uniquely capable of pointing out the injustices carried out by SHIELD and Hydra, sticking to the morals of “not liking bullies, no matter where they came from” that he’s held since he was young. That mindset is something that has since bled into his arc in Civil War and even Avengers: Infinity War, but Winter Soldier really is the film that first showcases that Steve is willing to do whatever it takes to hold onto that belief, even if the world around him shatters in the process.”

Do you have high hopes for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let us know down in the comments!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.