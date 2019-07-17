McDonald’s Unveils The Lion King Happy Meal Toys

Just in time for the world debut of The Lion King, Walt Disney Studios and McDonald’s have unveiled their lineup of Happy Meal toys based on the movie. Beginning today, 10 toys featuring the movie’s ensemble cast will be available from Mufasa and Rafiki to Simba, Nala, Zazu and more. To encourage collectors and Happy Meal enthusiasts alike to buy more meals, each piece features an interconnecting lock that allows you to connect and line up all 10 pieces.

In fact, a McDonald’s press release promotes the pieces will form three of the most iconic scenes from the film, including Pride Rock and two song scenes, one when Simba sings “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” and another when Timon and Pumbaa lead the king in “Hakuna Matata.” In addition to the toys, all Happy Meal boxes will feature artwork from The Lion King until August 19th. All ten toys can be seen below.

On top of everything else, each toy comes with a game piece allowing one entry into an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World. Fans can more about the contest at MagicAtMcD.com.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis rated the film a near-perfect four of five stars, calling a family-friendly, visual spectacle.

“All things considered, The Lion King was not a movie which needed to be remade but its flawless visuals and impressive voice cast’s efforts justify its existence,” Davis says. “The emotional punches come as expected, the musical cues carry it through, and Rogen and Eichner make it truly entertaining. The legacy of the original may in fact be enhanced by the effort to replicate its magic, while a new generation of families is told a hearty, visually gorgeous, and entertaining new story.”

Other reviews were much more divisive, leading The Lion King to debut to a less-than-stellar Rotten Tomatoes score. As of this writing, the film is currently “Rotten” at 59 percent with 158 reviews counted. The review aggregators Critics Consensus says the Jon Favreau-helmed film is “a by-the-numbers retelling that lacks the energy and heart that made the original so beloved-though for some fans that may just be enough.”

Regardless of what the critics are saying, the film is still expected to make upwards of $150 million in its opening weekend, with some analysts saying it could take down the July opening record currently held by Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 at $169.1m.

The Lion King hits theaters July 19th.