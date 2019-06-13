Men in Black International Projected for $100 Million Plus Opening Weekend Worldwide Box Office

Despite mixed reviews, it sounds like Men in Black: International might be making quite a splash at the global box office this weekend. According to a new report from Deadline, the upcoming film is expected to gross $30 million domestically and $70-85 million overseas, for a total global launch between $100-$115 million.

While this might not be as massive of an opening compared to some of summer’s other outputs, it could mean good things for Men in Black: International. The report claims that the film’s net cost before advertising was under $100 million, and that the film’s various promotional partners could help offset the cost even more.

It remains to be seen if and how the real box office returns reflect these initial numbers, especially considering the early critical response for the film. At the time of this writing, Men in Black: International holds a 32% Rotten Tomatoes rating, which is the lowest yet for the franchise.

Men in Black: International will star Tessa Thompson and Chris Evans as two new MIB agents, who are brought along on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency and the world.

“The genesis of the whole thing is a young girl whose life had been altered by an encounter with Men in Black,” Thompson revealed in a previous interview. “And the idea is that unlike Will [Smith] in the original films, she’s a protagonist who hasn’t been recruited but has found them.”

“The [series’] style is so deliberate in its design and storytelling,” executive producer E. Bennett Walsh explained. “It’s not a standard action movie. It has a certain point of view, and some of the humor is that very matter-of-factness.”

“We went into the project knowing the deep affection we and the fans have for Will and Tommy,” director F. Gary Gray added. “We’re not replacing them, simply adding to their team.”

“The start of the first movie talks about immigration,” Thompson added. “and Will [Smith] has these really searing jokes about race…. I think you do have the chance inside of all this escapism to say something, and make a movie that has heart and that has satire and that holds up a mirror to our stuff. I think that’s possible, without preaching.”

Men in Black: International debuts in theaters this Friday, June 14th.