‘Men In Black’: Chris Hemsworth Reveals New Photo From the Upcoming Reboot

A new Men In Black film is currently in production, serving as a relaunch of the popular franchise with Marvel stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in the lead roles.

Now Hemsworth is offering a look at the former Revengers suited up in the last suits they’ll ever wear, giving fans an official photo of the two stars on the set of the new movie. Take a look.

The film looks to be a traditional sequel, despite being billed as a “reboot,” which is becoming a dominant buzz word in Hollywood. Instead of wiping away everything that came before, the new Men In Black movie will embrace the events of the previous films while forging a new path forward.

The new movie is being helmed by F. Gary Gray, who directed last year’s billion dollar tentpole Fate of the Furious. And while it’s serving as a reboot of sorts, taking place in London instead of New York City, Emma Thompson is reprising her role as Agent O, the new chief of the Men In Black as seen is the third film in the franchise.

Other than Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Emma Thompson, the film is getting an injection of star power with actors such as Liam Neeson, Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, and Rafe Spall joining the cast.

Hemsworth will be playing Agent H, opposite Tessa’s role as Agent Em. The actor addressed that the film will not change up the formula from the previous films, and will embrace what made the Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones versions so popular with movie audiences.

“We’re basically trying to put a lot of humor into it like the previous ones. These are obviously some big big shoes to fill, so we’re working our butts off on it to make something pretty epic and fun,” Hemsworth previously said to Variety. “They’re trying to change up the locations, make it feel unique and different to the last ones as well. So I think you might even see some different countries, maybe. Some different cities than you’ve seen in the previous Men In Black movies.”

There’s no word yet on if previous franchise stars Smith and Jones will make cameo appearances in the new film.

Men In Black is currently in production and will premiere in theaters on June 14, 2019.