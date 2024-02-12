Milo Ventimiglia Reveals If He Would Audition for Batman in James Gunn's DC Universe (Exclusive)

Before Robert Pattinson was cast as Hollywood's latest Batman, Milo Ventimiglia auditioned for the role. At one point, the Gilmore Girls star put on the cape and cowl to have a shot at becoming Bruce Wayne, though he was ultimately denied the role. According to the actor, Warner Bros. executives said he was too old for the role at the time. Now that a new studio is overseeing all things Batman, ComicBook.com asked whether or not the actor would ever consider trying for the coveted role once again.

"No because at this point, I'm probably too young. That's how it goes, man. When they say they want young Batman, they want some young. When they say they want old Batman, they want someone older," Ventimiglia tells us. "As an actor, there's always those roles where you see yourself. There's those characters you want to be think, 'Man, I could do that,' and you don't get them. You see another actor take it and do good work with it or do shitty. You kind of forget it."

That's when the actor added he only tries to focus on those projects in the immediate future, hinting his goals have switched from Batman to other proejcts.

"For me, I like to look at what's in front of me and not too far ahead. I mean you have Return of the Jedi behind you before there's real information about Anakin Skywalker. I think I had a goal when I was a teenager where I wanted to play Anakin Skywalker in a Star Wars film just like I wanted to play Batman and I think those are good dreams to have because they push you forward. But you also can't let it deter you when that's not your role. Maybe I'm too young for Batman, or maybe they're just not right for me and that's okay. I think there could be a cool universe and with AI, maybe there's going to be a Milo playing Batman, who nows.

Ventimiglia's newest project is Land of Bad, which hits theaters February 16th.

Land of Bad is described, "When a Delta Force team is ambushed in enemy territory, a rookie officer (Liam Hemsworth) refuses to abandon them. Their only hope lies with an Air Force drone pilot (Russell Crowe) as the eyes in the sky during a brutal 48-hour battle for survival."