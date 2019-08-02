Milo Ventimiglia Wanted To Play Batman, But Warner Bros. Said He Was Too Old

Robert Pattinson is the newest addition to the Batman legacy, as he will be taking on the role of the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves upcoming Batman reboot. The film is shrouded in mystery for the most part, but we do know it will put more of a focus on Batman’s detective skills and possibly put him against several of his most famous villains. Pattinson wasn’t the only one who threw his hat into the ring for the coveted role though, as it turns out that This Is Us and The Art of Racing in the Rain star Milo Ventimiglia also auditioned for the part. In a new interview though he reveals why he didn’t get it, and it seems Warner Bros. thought he was too old.

Ventimiglia was asked about the Batman role on Variety’s The Big Ticket podcast, and he was up for becoming the Dark Knight. “Do I see myself in a cape and cowl,” Ventimiglia asked, before saying that “Warner Brothers didn’t. They said, ‘Ventimiglia, you’re too old.’”

Ventimiglia is 42, and ultimately the part went to Pattinson, who is 33. While he would’ve loved to bring the iconic hero to life on the big screen, he isn’t holding on to any hard feelings and has plenty to keep him busy.

“It’s okay. It doesn’t matter,” Ventimiglia said. “By the way, I’m kind of busy.”

In addition to another Emmy nomination for his role in This Is Us, he’ll be on the big screen soon with his new film The Art of Racing in the Rain. The film is a story about a race car driver named Denny after tragedy strikes his family, and his dog Enzo will be a big part in helping him through it. Enzo is voiced by Kevin Costner, and in addition to narrating the film, the character believes he will be reincarnated as a human, and lives his life as a dog accordingly.

“He understands that he’s a dog so what he’s pretty much trying to do is soak up as much of humanity from this man and his family as he can so in his next life when he is a human being, he can apply everything and be the best human being,” Ventimiglia said.

As for Batman, fans are interested to see what Pattinson and Reeves can do with the role, and hopefully, we’ll find out more soon.

Fans can catch Ventimiglia in The Art of Racing in the Rain in theaters on August 9th.