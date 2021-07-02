Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru TV Spot Released

✖

Minions: The Rise of Gru has released a new clip that embraces the spirit of the holiday season! In the new clip, a young Gru (Steve Carell) is just trying to get some sleep and enjoy a true "Silent Night" at Christmas time - only to have his bed invaded by his pesky (but lovable) minions. Like with anything the Minions do, the cute little sleepover started off harmless enough, before quickly spiraling out and going over-the-top. It's a good little tease of what Minions: The Rise of Gru will offer in terms of continued fun with the Despicable Me franchise!

Gru and the Minions warming our hearts this Christmas season in this exclusive clip. Minions 2: The Rise of Gru, Summer 2021. pic.twitter.com/PrBfAt5nZ5 — Universal Pictures UK (@universaluk) December 23, 2020

In Minions: The Rise of Gru, we will get a look at the formative years Gru spent as a young man, which ultimately set him on the path of being a top villain. It's a prequel-sequel that builds on the first Minions movie, which explored the history of the lovable yellow henchmen, prior to them first meeting Gru. That film ended with young Gru making an appearance to steal from the villains employing the Minions (Scarlet and Herb Overkill), earning the Minions' awe and respect in the process. The Rise of Gru will pick up right after Minions, and follow the storyline described in the synopsis, below:

Set just after the 2015 film, this time in the heart of the 1970s, a twelve year old Felonious Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain group known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. When the Vicious 6 fire their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles, Gru interviews to become their newest member. It does not go well, and things only get worse after Gru steals from them with the help of Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto, and the other Minions and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. On the run, Gru and the Minions will turn to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles himself, and discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.

This is probably the most villain-centric story that the Despicable Me/Minions franchise has done, with a lineup of famous names bringing those evildoers to life. The "Vicious 6" villain team will be led by Taraji P. Henson (Empire) as Belle Bottom; with other Vicious 6 members voiced by iconic action stars including Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren Danny Trejo and Michelle Yeoh, with Alan Arkin, Russell Brand, and Julie Andrews all playing roles.

Minions: The Rise of Gru will hit theaters on July 2, 2021.