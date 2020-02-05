Minions: The Rise of Gru Reveals New Poster

Fans of the adorable Despicable Me Minions are in for a brand new adventure later this year, and now we have our first look at the brand new poster for the film. Minions: The Rise of Gru will revolve around the origins of the mastermind fans have come to know and love, as well as how he ended up meeting the Minions, who end up becoming his trusted allies. The film will introduce a brand new Minion to the crew named Otto, and the first poster for the film puts him directly in the spotlight. Otto is seen underneath the text Brace Yourself, and there’s a psychedelic background behind him. You can check out the new poster below.

In addition to the new poster, fans also got a look at the film’s main villains in the new trailer (other than Gru of course), which includes a stellar cast of voice actors, including Taraji P. Henson (Belle Bottom), Jean-Claude Van Damme (Jean Clawed), Lucy Lawless (Nunchuck), Dolph Lundgren (Svengeance), and Danny Trejo (Stronghold).

Videos by ComicBook.com

We can’t wait to see how the Minions interact with this crazy cast, and you find the official description for the film below.

“This summer, from the biggest animated franchise in history and global cultural phenomenon, comes the untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain, in Minions: The Rise of Gru.

In the heart of the 1970s, amid a flurry of feathered hair and flared jeans, Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carell) is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Luckily, he gets some mayhem-making backup from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—deploy their skills as they and Gru build their first lair, experiment with their first weapons and pull off their first missions.

When the Vicious 6 oust their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles (Oscar® winner Alan Arkin), Gru interviews to become their newest member. It doesn’t go well (to say the least), and only gets worse after Gru outsmarts them and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. On the run, Gru will turn to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles himself, and discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.”

Minions: The Rise of Gru hits theaters on July 3rd.